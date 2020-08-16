National Festival of Youth Music receives over 2400 submissions

TEHRAN – The 14th National Festival of Youth Music has received over 2400 submissions in the three sections of classics, regional and dastgahi, director of the festival Hooman Asadi has said.

The word dastgah in the Persian language means “system”, as well as “equipment”. The suffix “-gah” signifies a place of doing something. Here, dastgah is used in two different senses: First, dastgah signifies the totality of melodies of a certain musical system, e.g. dastgah-e Shur consists of Shur, Abuata, Bayat-e Tork, Afshari, Dashti and their related gushehs. Second, the word refers to the frets on a stringed instrument. Dast means “hand”, hence dastgah literally denotes “the place of the hand”.

860 musicians and singers have been selected for the final performances of the festival, Asadi said in a press conference held at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Sunday.

“Despite the issue of the battle with coronavirus, which has halted many music festivals over the world, we are trying to hold an online festival,” Asadi said.

“Over the past months we were thinking of holding a real festival with the participants in attendance at Rudaki Hall, however, the situation has changed and the festival will be held online,” he noted.

Iran Music Association director Ali Sabetnia also attending the conference said that the festival covers 140 different branches of music, and the judges have so far assessed numerous performances submitted by the young musicians from different cities.

Jury member Azin Movahhednia also said that despite the pandemic, many performances of high quality have been sent to the festival.

“These young musicians have made their best efforts to have more concentration on their works during the pandemic, something that can be considered a good achievement for the festival,” she added.

Veteran tar virtuoso Hossein Alizadeh, who is also a jury member, said that Iranian music has not experienced good growth compared with the classics.

“In Iran, there is still a lack of good cooperation between academies and universities in the field of Iranian music. We need to make better use of Iranian music with good education,” Alizadeh said.

“We must know what we have to offer to teach the music students. I invite all the musicians to have active participation. I believe the elderly should not run the field of music. This music has been created out of the recent social changes and should suit itself with the current situations. This music is full of love, which can lead to the best of events,” he said.

The festival is due to be held online in September.

Photo: Organizers and jury members pose with a poster for the 14th National Festival of Youth Music at Vahdat Hall on August 16, 2020.

RM/MMS/YAW

