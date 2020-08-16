China welcomes Putin’s proposal for holding Iran summit

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Saturday that his country welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on holding an online summit over the Iranian nuclear program.

Putin proposed on Friday holding an urgent online meeting of the heads of the five states that are permanent members of the UN Security Council with the participation of the leaders of Germany and Iran to discuss Iran and the Persian Gulf situation.

China has always firmly supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is devoted to safeguarding peace and stability in West Asia, said Zhao.

“China is willing to work with parties concerned to keep close communication and coordination, and jointly promote the process of political resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue,” he said.

Putin had stressed that the purpose of the summit was to “identify steps that will allow for avoiding confrontation and an aggravation of the situation in the UN Security Council and for furnishing collective support for the further uninterrupted implementation of UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231, which provided an international legal basis for JCPOA implementation,” Press TV reported.

NA/PA