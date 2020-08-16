UAE summons Iranian charge d’affairs

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates has summoned the Iranian charge d’affairs over remarks made by President Hassan Rouhani about normalization of relations between the UAE and the Zionist regime of Israel.

According to ISNA, Al Mayadeen has reported that the UAE Foreign Ministry has claimed that Rouhani’s remarks were “provocative which endangers regional security and stability.”

It was announced on Thursday that the UAE and Israel plan to normalize ties and establish full diplomatic relationship.

Rouhani said on Saturday that the UAE has done a “great mistake and treasonous act”.

“We warn the Emirates that lest it (the agreement) help find a foothold for the Zionist regime in the region… then it (the situation) will be different and they (the UAE) will be treated differently,” Rouhani said while speaking at a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

