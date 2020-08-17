Agatha Christie’s “Murder of Roger Ackroyd” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of English writer Agatha Christie’s “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” has been published by Hermes Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Khosro Samiei.

The story is about Roger Ackroyd, a man who knew too much. He knew the woman he loved had poisoned her first husband.

He knew someone was blackmailing her, and now he knew she had taken her own life with a drug overdose. Soon the evening post would let him know who the mystery blackmailer was.

But Ackroyd was dead before he’d finished reading it, stabbed through the neck where he sat in the study.

It is a baffling, complex case involving blackmail, suicide, and violent death, a case that taxes Hercule Poirot’s “little grey cells” before he reaches one of the most startling conclusions of his fabled career.

Considered to be one of Agatha Christie’s most controversial mysteries, “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” breaks all the rules of traditional mystery writing.

Christie, known as the queen of the detective story and creator of detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, was born in Torquay in 1890. She became and remains, the bestselling novelist of all time.

She is best known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, as well as the world’s longest-running play, “The Mousetrap”.

Her books have sold over a billion copies in the English language and a billion in translation.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Agatha Christie’s novel “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”.

