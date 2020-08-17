Art Bureau records 10 tazieh performances for IRIB broadcast during Muharram

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Art Bureau has recorded ten tazieh performances to be broadcast from the TV channels of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting during the first days of the lunar month of Muharram, which is observed every year with rituals for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

“Tazieh masters and performers from different cities of Arak, Qom, Tafresh, Isfahan, Qazvin and Tehran have performed the passion plays,” Kurosh Zarei, the director of the bureau’s Center for Dramatic Arts, said on Monday.

“Morshed Mohsen Mirza-Ali is the coordinator of the project. The performances have been recorded and are now in the post-production stage,” he added.

The project has been launched to keep the name of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, alive in these days of battle with the coronavirus in the country, he added.

“We are also planning to keep the religious ritual of Arbaeen alive across the country with several more programs,” he mentioned.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Every year, the pilgrims flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala during Arbaeen to visit the shrines of the Imam (AS) and his brother Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Zarei also said his colleagues in the center are staging some tazieh performances in Arabic and Turkish.

“We are also planning to record a number of teleplays to be uploaded later on social media,” he concluded.

Furthermore, Iranian Association of Tazieh Managing Director Ebrahim Galledarzadeh had earlier said that tazieh performances should not be halted and these ritual plays can be performed during Muharram observing health protocols despite the pandemic.

“Tazieh is a ritual performance, which dates back to centuries ago in Iran and is performed during Muharram. It is not only a kind of performance but also a ritual play people have beliefs in,” Galledarzadeh had said.

He asked for a solution to perform tazieh during Muharram, the first day of which is coming on Friday, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tazieh has long been liked by many from the old days, and many gathered to watch the performances, and that is why Dowlat Tekyeh was built,” he said.

Dowlat Tekyeh was a place for seasonal Islamic ceremonies that was built during the reign of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah near the Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran.

Tazieh was also performed in big squares and courtyards, which used to attract many viewers.

He added, “Those individuals who gather to watch the performance usually consider tazieh a kind of worship and while they are in the crowd, they break into tears with the scenes they watch, and they usually go back into their inner selves and experience a kind of privacy while in the crowd.”

He said that he believes the performances in Muharram and Safar do not present a problem.

“I believe there is no problem, and moreover, it seems to be necessary because it can create a place for ritual performances while health protocols and social distancing are observed,” he said.

Photo: Thespians perform a tazeih in an undated photo. (Mehr/Mohsen Noferesti)

RM/MMS/YAW

