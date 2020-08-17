4-month sweets, chocolates export stands at nearly $153m

TEHRAN – Iran exported more than $152.89 million worth of sweets, chocolates, and biscuits to 56 countries in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi put the weight of the mentioned commodity exports in the said period at 39,588 tons, IRIB reported.

Meanwhile, Iranian producers also exported 106,336 tons of dry bread, dough, biscuits, wafers, and other cereal products worth $94.883 million to 53 countries in this period, according to the IRICA spokesman.

Norway, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, Austria, Canada, Malaysia, Japan, Poland, Djibouti, Armenia, Russia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, China, Bahrain, Iraq, Tajikistan, Somalia, Yemen, UAE, Afghanistan, Belarus, Niger, and Oman were among the main destinations of Iranian sweets and chocolates, the official said.

According to Latifi, the confectionery and chocolate industry in Iran has entered a new phase of progress in the past 20 years, with the advances in the technologies and the use of modern machinery.

These developments led to the expansion of the country’s export markets for confectionery and sweets all around the world, he said, adding: “This indicates that Iran has globally acceptable products in this sector and has the potential to compete with other countries in this field, as well as a great opportunity in this regard to increase exports.”

EF/MA