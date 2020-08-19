Anne Wiazemsky’s “One Year Later” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of French author Anne Wiazemsky’s novel “Un An Après” (“One Year Later”) has been published by Markaz Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Qassem Rubin.

“The hunt for students continued on Boulevard Saint-Germain and Rue Saint-Jacques,” reads part of the book.

“Groups of young people, boys, and girls mixed together, fought with their bare hands against the police batons, others threw various objects picked up on the sidewalks,” it adds.

“Sometimes, smoke prevented me from making out who was attacking whom. We would learn later that it was tear gas. The phone rang. It was Jean-Luc, very worried, who feared that I had not had the time to get back to our apartment,” it adds.

Anne Wiazemsky was a French novelist and a New Wave actress who appeared in seven films directed by her husband, Jean-Luc Godard including “La Chinoise” (The Chinese) (1967) and “Week-End” (1967).

Wiazemsky was the granddaughter of the Nobel literature laureate François Mauriac. She was a leading lady in Godard films, a chronicler of his pioneering role in the New Wave, which swept France in the 1960s, fueled by the revolutionary stirrings that culminated in volatile strikes and demonstrations in 1968.

She became an instant star in 1966 when she was barely 18 after a family friend, actress Florence Delay, introduced her to director Robert Bresson. He immediately cast her in his film “Au Hasard Balthazar” (Balthazar, at Random).

After abandoning her movie career in the late 80s, Wiazemsky began writing critically acclaimed fiction and memoirs.

Her 1993 novel “Canines” was awarded with the Prix Goncourt des Lycéens, while “Une Poignée des Gens” (A Handful of People), a novel she published in 1996, won the Grand prix du roman of the Academie Française.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of French author Anne Wiazemsky’s novel “Un An Après”.

RM/YAW