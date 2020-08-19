Tazieh performances to go on stage at Rudaki Open-Air Theater 

TEHRAN – The Rudaki Open-Air Theater will be hosting tazieh performances during the first ten nights of the lunar month of Muharram amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Muharram rituals, millions of Muslims commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S).

Rudaki Foundation Managing Director Mehdi Afzali has invited taizeh expert Ahmad Azizi, the head of Sayyid al-Shuhada Tazieh Troupe, to give performances.

Azizi said that the troupe will begin their performances every night after the evening azan (call to prayer) for ten nights.

“A big stage has been set up in the area and rows of seats observing social distancing have also been situated, observing health protocols proposed by the Health Ministry so that the mourners can make the best use of these days and nights,” Azizi said.



Pointing to the high position of ritual art and plays especially tazieh among the Iranian nation, Azizi said, “We know that we are experiencing a different situation this year due to the spread of coronavirus, but the love of the Muslim nation towards Imam Hussein (AS) cannot be disturbed without repercussions.”

“The management of the Rudaki Foundation in addition to Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center, has had good cooperation with the troupe, and we hope the audience will make the best use of the performances,” he concluded.

In addition, several cultural and religious centers across Tehran will be hosting over 50 tazieh performances on Imam Hussein (AS) in a program titled “Mourning of the Sun”.

A number of the performances will also take place in the courtyards of Imamzadehs, the tombs of the Shia Imams’ descendants.

The courtyards of the cultural centers of Khatam, Eshraq, Razi, and Bahman, as well as Imamzadeh Ali-Akbar (AS) in Chizar, Imamzadeh Ahl ibn Ali (AS) in Khavaran, and Imam Hossein Square are among the main locations for the tazieh performances.

According to the director of the Khatam Cultural Center, Seyyed Ahmad Musavi, the performances will take place in open spaces observing health protocols.

The performances will begin on Friday and will continue until September 17.

Hojjatoleslam Meisam Amrudi, the director of the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality, had also announced earlier that the courtyards of its cultural centers will be dedicated to Muharram mourning ceremonies.

He added that the decision has been made to support the mourning groups across capital.

“About 60 cultural centers and culture houses with a capacity of over 20,000 individuals will be dedicated to the groups,” he said.

Photo: Thespians perform a tazeih in Tehran an undated photo. (Tasnim/ Mohammadreza Jafarzadeh)

