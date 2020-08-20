Saeid Ezatolahi joins Vejle Boldklub

TEHRAN – Iran international midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi officially joined Danish football club Vejle Boldklub for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who played for Belgian team Eupen on loan last season, has penned a three-year contract with Vejle Boldklub.

Ezatolahi penned a five-year contract with Rostov in 2015 and was loaned to Russian teams Anzhi Makhachkala and Amikar Perm.

He also was a member of English football team Reading but failed to make an impact.

Ezatollahi represented Iran in 2018 FIFA World Cup.