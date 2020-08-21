IAEA chief mulling over visit to Iran: NHK

TEHRAN - NHK has learned that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is planning to visit Iran for the first time.

Diplomatic sources say IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi hopes to visit Tehran as early as next week to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

He is expected to ask for Iran’s cooperation over the IAEA’s inspections of two facilities where it is claimed that the country is suspected of storing undeclared nuclear material.

Grossi is also expected to talk with Iranian officials about a nuclear facility in Natanz in central Iran, where a fire broke out last month.

The IAEA plans to release its updated report on Iran’s nuclear program in early September, ahead of a board of governors meeting in the middle of the month.

The UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors adopted a resolution in June calling on Iran to give inspectors access to the two sites. The resolution was proposed by Britain, France and Germany.

At a meeting of the IAEA board of governors in June via video conference, Iranian Ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharibiabadi said, “Iran acknowledges the IAEA's right for asking legitimate questions, seeking transparency or demand of access for its mission; meanwhile, Iran also emphasizes its right as a member state to request that the IAEA provide solid evidence and supporting documents and arguments in this regard.”

NA/PA