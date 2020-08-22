Relief Foundation plans to support female-headed households with home-based jobs

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation plans to extend home-based employment programs in a bid to support female-headed households.

Fifty-five percent of the families supported by the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation are women heads of households, Seyed Morteza Bakhtiari, head of the Foundation said on Thursday.

In this regard, the home-based employment program in the form of small workshops is pursued as an essential element for the empowerment of these women, he stated.

He went on to note that creating jobs and empowering the financially-struggling families is the Foundation's top priority so that 200,000 job opportunities will be created for supported families this year.

Last year, the Relied Foundation launched about 33 percent of the country's employment, he further added.

This year, 65 percent of employment opportunities will be opened up in rural areas to support economic resilience, he highlighted.

A total of 62 trillion rials (nearly $1.4 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) have been allocated from banking resources, rural employment, and others in this regard, he said and expressed hope that the fund to be fully allocated.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation works to provide employment in deprived areas and empowers financially struggling families, other services such as building or buying housing, cultural services, medical services, and other facilities are provided, for example, in the field of treatment, more than 80,000 patients of incurable diseases are currently under the Foundation’s coverage.

