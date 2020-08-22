Iranian women’s participation in research, development above global average

TEHRAN – The participation of Iranian women in research and development is higher than the global average, Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice president for women’s and family affairs has said, quoting the UNESCO 2020 report on Women in Science.

"Our women's participation in research and development has increased from 27.7 percent in 2019 to 31.2 percent this year, which is above the global average of 30 percent,” she wrote on her Twitter account on Thursday.

"The increase in the share of women in research and development is mostly due to their increasing share in knowledge-based companies," she highlighted.

Overall, women account for a minority of the world’s researchers. Despite the growing demand for cross-nationally-comparable statistics on women in science, national data and their use in policymaking often remain limited. The UNESCO report presents global and regional profiles, pinpointing where women thrive in this sector and where they are under-represented, the UNESCO report reads.

FB/MG



