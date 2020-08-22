Govt., private sector discuss industrials sector challenges

TEHRAN - The 69th meeting of the dialogue council of the government and the Tehran Province’s private sector was held at the place of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) to discuss issues and challenges faced by the country’s industrial units.

Issues and problems related to the businesses in the field of express transportation, challenges of the industrial parks in Tehran Province, and the currency problems of agricultural machinery manufacturers were among the issues discussed at the mentioned meeting, the portal of TCCIMA reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, the representative of the association of express transport companies underlined some of the problems faced by the member companies of this association like the problems regarding the issuance of licenses for postal services.

Later on, infrastructure problems of Tehran industrial parks such as water, electricity, and gas supply issues were raised by the managing director of Tehran Industrial Estate Company.

Saber Parnian noted that 38 industrial parks have been registered in Tehran Province, 19 of which are currently operational.

He referred to the latest situation of these industrial parks in the capital and underlined the measures taken for the improvement of these parks.

Elsewhere in the meeting, the chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Tractors, Combines, Machines, Supplies, and Equipment (Atmak) pointed to some of the problems and challenges that the members of the association are currently facing.

Hamidreza Nami stated that the government allocated foreign currency with lower exchange rates to some of the equipment manufacturers in this sector, but since the previous Iranian calendar year this industry was excluded from the categories which received government currency supports.

“Currently, companies in this sector have to pay huge amounts for supplying their needed foreign currencies, which is beyond the financial capacity of these companies,” he said.

EF/MA