TEDPIX drops 30,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, fell 30,000 points to 1.727 million on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week, IRIB reported.

The index had dropped 11.3 percent to stand at 1.757 million points in the past week.

As reported, most of the trades were conducted through the indices of National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Ghadir Investment company, Bank Saderat, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, while transportation, paper products, ceramic and tile, cement and chalk were the most traded items at the TSE during the previous week.

TEDPIX had also experienced a two-percent drop in the week ended on Friday, August 14.

It should be mentioned that the index had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in the past two weeks.

Gaining 45,672 points on August 2, the TSE’s main index had stood at 2.007 million, notching up another outstanding record in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

It had hit the record high of 1.5 million points on June 30, and then it climbed half a million points in just one month to hit the record high of two million.

MA/MA