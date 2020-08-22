Weakening UN can reignite flames of war, violence in world: ambassador

TEHRAN — Iranian Ambassador to Paris Bahram Qassemi has said undermining international bodies such as the United Nations can reignite the flames of war and violence in different parts of the world.

“Unilateralism and attempts to undermine international bodies, especially the United Nations which is the outcome of two destructive world wars and death of millions of innocent people in the European continent, can reignite the flames of war and violence in different parts of today’s world, which is full of tension,” Qassemi wrote in a series of tweets, IRNA reported on Saturday.

He said the rejection of the United States’ anti-Iran measure by a lot of countries is a productive and positive approach toward world affairs.

“The unipolar world and attempts made by one country to impose its unilateral policies on others will cause nothing but an increase in poverty, lack of development, extremism and terrorism for nations across the world,” the ambassador wrote.

It came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo officially informed the UN Security Council it is demanding the restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, insisting that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” UN sanctions even though U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers.

Other parties to the nuclear deal, including Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, have voiced strong opposition to Washington’s push for sanctions on Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States cannot benefit from the fruits of its unlawful act of withdrawing from the nuclear deal, officially referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Based on the universally accepted general principle of law, the United States cannot benefit from the fruits of its unlawful act of withdrawal from the JCPOA by assuming that it has no obligation to submit its notification alongside a description of good-faith efforts,” Zarif wrote in a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

MH/PA