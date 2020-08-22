Ramin Rezaeian joins Al Duhail

TEHRAN – Iranian international winger Ramin Rezaeian joined Qatari giants Al Duhail.

The 30-year-old player has penned a two-year contract with Al Duhail for an undisclosed fee.

Al Duhail claimed their seventh QNB Stars League (QSL) on Friday.

Rezaeian scored 13 goals for Al Shahania in the 2019-20 QSL campaign.

The ex-Persepolis player will meet his former team in the AFC Champions League group stage.

Rezaeian was a member of Iran national football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He also represented Iran at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.