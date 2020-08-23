Persian Gulf littoral states buying Kashmar handicrafts 

TEHRAN – Many handicrafts made in Kashmar, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, are being sold in the Persian Gulf littoral states, a provincial tourism chief has said.

Several courses of branding and packaging of handicrafts have been held to help crafters reach global markets and promote their handmade products more properly, Reza Yusefi said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

Some 157 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced by 1200 artisans in the city, the official added.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces.

Back in May, deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian noted that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, suitcase exports of handicrafts has been completely stopped since the month of Esfand (the last month of the Iranian calendar year, started February 19), and official exports of handicrafts experienced a steep decline.”

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.

ABU/MG