Presidential letter to Saudi Crown Prince was about Hajj, Iranian envoy clarifies

TEHRAN - The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, provided details regarding a letter sent by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Enayati said that last year, following the appointment of Mr. Bayat as Head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, President Pezeshkian sent a message regarding Hajj to the Crown Prince. The message was delivered to the Saudi Minister of Hajj in the ambassador's presence.

Enayati added that this year, the President sent another message expressing appreciation for the facilities provided to Hajj pilgrims, particularly for Saudi assistance in transferring Iranian pilgrims under special circumstances caused by the Israeli attacks in June. This message was delivered by Mr. Rashidian, the new Head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, Saudi Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Council, in the ambassador s presence.

The Iranian diplomat noted that the messages highlighted the expansion of Iran-Saudi relations and praised Saudi services and arrangements for Iranian pilgrims. He also confirmed that during the visit, Mr. Rashidian signed the agreement for next year's Hajj in Jeddah with the Saudi Minister of Hajj.

Reuters reported on November 20 that Iran had sent a letter to the Saudi Crown Prince asking Saudi Arabia to encourage the United States to revive stalled nuclear talks, citing concerns over a potential repeat of Israeli airstrikes and economic challenges. Iranian officials clarified that the letter referenced by Reuters is the same Hajj-related correspondence described by the Iranian envoy.

Iranian officials have frequently criticized Reuters for publishing reports that contradict the Islamic Republic's official positions. In several high-profile cases, Tehran has accused the agency of spreading lies, issuing fake news, or participating in Western soft war.

A notable example is Reuters' reporting on the 2019 unrest in Iran, in which the agency cited anonymous sources claiming that 1,500 people were killed. Iranian officials strongly rejected this figure, stating that the death toll was far lower, and described the report as exaggerated propaganda. An official at Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Alireza Zarifian Yeganeh, head of the SNSC Information and Communications Secretariat, said such claims were part of an anti-Iran disinformation campaign.

Last year, Reuters also suggested that the Quds commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), General Esmaeil Qaani, had been killed or injured during Israeli strikes on Lebanon. The commander later explained the goal of such reports is to have friends and family contact the figure, so Israel can gather information on their whereabouts.