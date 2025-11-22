Mozafar focused on carrying Iran’s momentum onto world stage

TEHRAN - Iran coach Shahrzad Mozafar is focusing on carrying Iran’s momentum onto world stage at the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup 2025.

The competition takes place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 5 in the Philippines.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Brazil on Sunday.

“Despite spending almost 10 years with the national team, I quit the moment I realized futsal had opened its doors,” the 54-year-old recalled. “But I was already 29 years old, so after playing for three years, I turned my attention to coaching.”

Under her leadership, Iran defended their Continental title in 2018, beating fellow titans Japan in the final – a feat Mozafar describes as one of the proudest moments of her career, the-afc.com reported.

“We spent a year preparing for Thailand 2018, and winning the competition was one of the most important moments of my life,” she said. “I felt like a heavy load was off my shoulders and, during the award ceremony, it felt like I was flying.”

Earlier this year, Mozafar brought her wealth of experience to the AFC’s Technical Observers team at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025, an experience she believes has given her a new lens through which to view the game.

“I am so happy that the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup has made a comeback, because a sport only stays alive with competition. Sitting as a Technical Observer allowed me to study every detail and gain specific insights,” she said.

Looking ahead to the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, Mozafar is focused on carrying Iran’s momentum onto the world stage, blending experience with a renewed tactical perspective shaped by her years of mentorship.

“Leading Iran on the Continental stage was one of the proudest moments of my career, and now, eight years later, having the opportunity to guide the team to the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup feels even more special,” said the tactician.

“It’s not only a personal honor but also a historic moment for women’s futsal in Iran and Asia, and I hope we can represent our country with pride. While a huge challenge, it’s also an incredible opportunity to inspire the next generation, as the women’s futsal community in Iran have been waiting for this moment for years.

“I want my players to know how proud I am of them and of their relentless hard work and self-belief. I want them to enjoy every moment and play with courage and unity,” she continued.

Aware of the nation’s expectations, Mozafar’s focus also extends beyond the pitch - to those who have carried the team in spirit.

“I also want to thank the fans, whose encouragement has played a pivotal role in keeping us motivated,” she said.

“We are aware of the responsibility we carry, as this (FIFA Futsal Women’s) World Cup is not just for us but for every Iranian girl and woman who dreams of playing futsal. Together, we will do our best to represent them with courage, strength, and solidarity and make every Iranian proud.”