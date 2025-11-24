Women’s futsal head coach Mozafar proud of Iran

TEHRAN – Shahrzad Mozafar, Iran’s women’s futsal team head coach, is proud of her team in the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

Team Melli opened the campaign with a 4-1 loss against world No. 1 Brazil on Sunday.

Iran will face Panama on Wednesday in Group D, followed by a marquee clash between Brazil and Italy.

“My girls did their best against Brazil, but they are the world’s best team. They have not lost in 24 years and have aimed to win the title here. I think the match against Brazil was a good opportunity for us to realize our strengths and weaknesses,” Mozafar said.

“We fought until the end against Brazil and played as a united team. Every match gives us experience, and it’s like a lesson for us,” she added.

“It’s a start for Iranian women, and I am sure we can achieve more in the future. The Iranian women’s futsal team need more matches to get prepared,” Mozafar concluded.