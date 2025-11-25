Iran determined to rebound against Panama

TEHRAN - Iran were dealt a tough opening defeat as they fell 4-1 to Brazil in the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, and they want to beat Panama to keep their hopes alive.

Brazil’s precision and flair overwhelmed the Iranian side, who showed grit but were ultimately unable to quell the South American powerhouses. Brazil pressed high, converting early chances through swift combination play and clinical finishing, setting a brisk tempo that Iran struggled to match. The Brazilians’ fluid movement and aggressive press forced turnovers and created a flurry of opportunities, with two goals coming from well-worked team moves that highlighted their strength in tight spaces.

Iran responded with moments of resilience, crafting counter-attacks and rallying behind solid goalkeeping. However, Brazil’s clinical accuracy continued to widen the gap, leaving Iran chasing the game for large stretches. Despite the setback, Team Melli displayed heart and discipline, maintaining defensive organization and seeking ways to exploit gaps as the match wore on.

With Panama up next on Wednesday, Iran will be aiming to regroup quickly. Coach and players will likely emphasize composure in possession, improved ball distribution, and tighter transition defense to confront a Panama side eager for a positive result in this tournament. The competition rolls on, and Iran will be determined to rebound.