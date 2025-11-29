Iran fail to reach 2025 Futsal Women’s World Cup last eight

TEHRAN - Italy came from behind to beat Iran and secure a FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal.

Goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli fired Iran ahead, promoting Italy to lay siege to their opponents’ goal, fifa.com reported.

Tavasoli kept them at bay time and time again, but two goals in quick succession catapulted the Azzurre into the lead. Adrieli Berte got the first with a delightful dink, and Bruno Borges scrambled home the second. Gaby Vanelli then punished Iran’s use of the fly goalkeeper by striking home from distance to seal victory.

Francesca Salvatore’s side will now play Portugal on Tuesday for the right to face the Argentina-Colombia winners in the semi-finals.