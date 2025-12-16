Steel chain exports rise 41% in 8 months on year

TEHRAN- The volume of Iran’s steel chain export has increase 41 percent in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) reported.

The association has published the export statistics for the 8-month period of the year 1404 for the country's steel chain. According to the report, the volume of iron and steel exports increased by 31 percent, and the total export volume of the entire steel chain increased by 41 percent.

According to the ISPA report, the share of production units from steel exports has decreased to about 40 percent. In other words, producers have not benefited from this growth in steel chain exports.

The value of exports for products in the country's iron and steel chain in the first eight months of the current year reached more than $5.3 million, with a 27-percent growth.

The upward trend in exports of steel chain raw materials continues, such that the volume of iron ore concentrate exports increased by 77 percent compared to the same 8-month period last year.

Iran’s iron and steel sector is a cornerstone of its industrial economy, strategically prioritized for self-sufficiency and export diversification. The country possesses abundant raw materials, ranking among the world’s top 10 for both iron ore reserves and steel production capacity.

The sector operates on a vertically integrated model, from large-scale mines in provinces like Kerman and Yazd to direct-reduced iron (DRI) plants using natural gas—a key cost advantage. Finished products, including slabs, hot-rolled coils, and rebars, are major exports to markets in the West Asia, Asia, and Africa.

However, the industry faces significant headwinds, primarily from international sanctions restricting access to advanced technology, spare parts, and foreign investment. Despite these obstacles, Iran continues to expand its capacity, focusing on domestic value addition and seeking new trade partnerships to mitigate economic isolation. The sector’s resilience and resource base ensure it remains a vital, if challenged, pillar of Iran’s industrial landscape.

Despite the pressures, Iran continues to pursue strategic workarounds. This includes fostering regional trade agreements, increasing technical cooperation with allied nations, and prioritizing the development of downstream finished products to capture more value. Investments are also being directed toward beneficiation plants to upgrade domestic iron ore quality, reducing dependency on imported feedstock.

MA