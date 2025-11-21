A new scenario for Iran

TEHRAN - In a commentary on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to the White House, Shargh wrote: One of the most complex and sensitive aspects of this trip overshadowed by headlines about arms deals was the shift in Washington and Riyadh s joint approach toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Prominent analysts believe that Trump and bin Salman have concluded that the era of direct military confrontation or blind economic sanctions is over, and that a more sophisticated model must replace it. At the joint press conference, the language used about Iran revealed a tactical and deceptive turn. Unlike 2018, when the maximum pressure strategy aimed at a rapid economic collapse, Trump s current model is different. Strategic analysts argue that Trump seeks to combine smart economic pressure with open diplomatic channels, drawing Iran into a protracted process. In this scenario, any future agreement would be designed so that Iran, to benefit economically, would be forced to accept standards that contradict its ideological identity and revolutionary structure. Opening the door to interaction with the West under strict supervision is, in Trump s team s view, precisely the weak point that could activate what they call Iran s internal contradictions and trigger a project of soft collapse.

Etemad: Saudis seek to play mediating role between Iran and US

Discussing the content of Masoud Pezeshkian s letter to Crown Prince bin Salman and prospects of an Iran U.S. agreement mediated by Saudi Arabia, Etemad interviewed regional affairs analyst Bahman Akbari. He argued that Pezeshkian s recent letter to the Saudi crown prince, alongside recent developments in West Asia, shows that Iran Saudi relations have entered a new phase of cautiousness but expanding cooperation. At the same time, Riyadh is working to rebuild its strategic alliance with Washington while positioning itself as a potential mediator between Tehran and Washington. Iran, focusing on reducing security costs, fostering religious and humanitarian cooperation, and keeping its case away from U.S. and Israeli pressure, has prioritized de-escalation with Riyadh. Iran Saudi relations now stand at a sensitive stage in the balance of power. The Riyadh Washington rapprochement does not necessarily block Tehran Riyadh cooperation, and Saudi Arabia s involvement as mediator in Iran U.S. talks could enable a significant agreement. What is emerging in West Asia is not a return to the old order but the formation of a multi-polar intra-regional order, in which Iran and Saudi Arabia are key players, the U.S. remains present but not decisive, and China and Russia act as new balancers.

Farhikhtegan: The main purpose of issuing a resolution against Iran

In an interview with geopolitical expert Abdolreza Faraji-Rad, Farhikhtegan examined the objectives behind the recent resolution against Iran. He explained: On Wednesday, the U.S. and the European troika submitted a draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors, demanding that Tehran provide answers and grant access to bombed nuclear sites and its enriched uranium stockpiles. Europeans are deeply concerned about the fate of Iran s 408 kilograms of enriched uranium. The resolution essentially aims to establish a mechanism requiring Director General Rafael Grossi to deliver a comprehensive report every three months on Iran s nuclear activities, site conditions, and especially uranium stockpiles. This resolution appears slightly milder than the one adopted before the 12-day war, but its core demand is quarterly reporting. If the next report is negative meaning Iran denies inspections and the IAEA has no information on enrichment levels or site status a harsher resolution could follow, possibly referring the matter to the UN Security Council. All of this depends on negotiations: if talks begin, the process halts; if not, referral to the Security Council becomes highly likely.

Khorasan: What is bin Salman looking for in America?

Khorasan analyzed the objectives of bin Salman s U.S. trip: After more than five years, his visit and meeting with Trump is a major issue for our region. Bin Salman pursues two main goals. His priority is a defense pact with the U.S. modeled on NATO. The request for F-35 fighter jets also fits within this defense framework. The second Saudi objective is economic and development cooperation with the United States. Bin Salman must activate an external process to set his country in motion. He seeks to import technology through American expertise and political connections. He also aims to expand his regional role. His involvement in Lebanon and Syria has been two of his busiest files over the past year. Now he has asked Iran to act as a mediator with the U.S. a request Iran has rejected. Any increase in Saudi influence in the region will likely harm Iran, just as Riyadh put unprecedented pressure on Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. As for Iran U.S. relations, no mediator is needed. Dialogue will only be possible if Washington abandons the idea of disarming Iran.