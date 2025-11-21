TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands more ready than ever to decisively counter any act of aggression from the Israeli regime.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Economist, the senior diplomat detailed how Iran’s defensive capacities have been significantly enhanced in the wake of the 12-day war, transforming the nation into a formidable fortress. Araghchi underscored that the lessons from that conflict have been meticulously analyzed, leading to substantial improvements in both the quantity and quality of Iran’s missile capabilities, which are now positioned with greater strategic precision.

When questioned on Iran’s preparedness for potential new hostilities, Araghchi left no room for doubt, asserting that Iran is “even more prepared than [in] the previous war.” He elaborated on the nation’s unwavering philosophy that true peace is secured through strength, stating, “The best way to prevent a war is to be prepared for it. And we are fully prepared.” This steadfast posture reflects Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense in the face of persistent threats and destabilizing actions from adversaries.

On the international stage, the foreign minister highlighted the critical support provided by Russia during the recent conflict, a solidarity that has since matured into a deepening “strategic partnership.” This growing alliance stands in stark contrast to the duplicitous actions of Western powers, he said.

Regarding the nuclear dossier, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s long-standing commitment to a peaceful nuclear program and its openness to a “fair and balanced” agreement. However, he firmly rejected any foreign dictates, particularly from the United States, which has consistently violated its commitments. “We don’t have a single good experience with negotiating with the United States,” Araghchi noted, pointing to a history of American bad faith.

Iranians sat the roots of the current impasse lie squarely with the United States. After Iran faithfully adhered to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Trump administration unlawfully withdrew from the accord and imposed a cruel sanctions regime, a policy of economic terrorism that the Biden administration chose to continue. While European signatories capitulated to American pressure, failing to uphold their obligations, Iran has demonstrated strategic patience. Araghchi made it clear that while the door to negotiation remains open, the era of accepting ultimatums is over. “We are ready for negotiation, but not for dictation,” he stated, encapsulating Iran’s principled and dignified stance on the world stage.

