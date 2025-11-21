Iran, Brazil stress closer cooperation on all fronts

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira have, in a phone conversation, exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as international developments.

During the talk, the two top diplomats highlighted the significance of expanding relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest as well as reinforcing mutual partnership at the level of international organizations.

Araghchi then recalled the importance of preventing certain countries from taking advantage of international institutions to exert pressure on developing nations.

He touched upon the unwarranted move by the three European countries where they pushed for the adoption of an anti-Iran resolution at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, dismissing the move as irresponsible, provocative and unjustifiable.

Iran and Brazil have maintained close relations over the past years and made every effort to forge closer ties on all fronts.

A few months ago, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the need for enhancement of relations with Brazil, especially in trade, economic, agriculture and health areas.

He made the comment in a meeting with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin who had traveled to Tehran to attend Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Iranian president said that 120 years of relations between Iran and Brazil is a strong ground for further expansion of ties between the two countries.

The Brazilian vice president, for his part, expressed hope that Iran and Brazil will see more enhancement in bilateral relations during the term of President Pezeshkian. He also submitted an invitation letter of Brazilian President Lula da Silva to President Pezeshkian to attend next year's BRICS Summit in Brazil.

Iran and Brazil work together closely within the framework of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Back in July, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.

In a speech at the event, Araghchi outlined Iran’s position on strengthening multilateralism, economic-financial cooperation and AI. Araghchi underlined the need for structural reforms in the UN to align the body with today’s global realities. He blamed the inaction of the UN Security Council regarding violations and threats to peace on the selective and destructive approach of certain member states.

The foreign minister called for the enhancement of South-South cooperation, the empowerment of regional organizations, and the promotion of dialogue among nations as a counterbalance to hegemonic discourses.

While slamming economic sanctions and unilateral coercive measures as tools of pressure against independent states, Araghchi demanded the creation of a legal mechanism within BRICS to monitor and counter such actions in international forums.

The top Iranian diplomat further spoke about the significance of emerging technologies and modern sciences, including AI, in the economic growth of the Global South.

He stressed we need to unify in confronting the excuses made by certain governments to deprive our nations of their fundamental rights to access science and technology.

