Glass and Ceramic Museum holding historical inscriptions exhibit

TEHRAN - The Glass and Ceramic Museum in Tehran is showcasing a collection of historical inscriptions, which were read and translated by Islamic calligraphy and Islamic history expert Abdollah Quchani In an online exhibition to commemorate the late scholar.

The collection consists of a selection of 40 glass and ceramic inscriptions, which were read and studied by Quchani in 1992, the museum’s director Hamid Vakilbashi announced on Sunday.

Also known as Abgineh Museum, the museum offers visitors a wide range of glasswork, brickwork, plasterwork, mirror work as well as inlaid artworks that date from the 2nd millennium BC to the present day, all housed within an elegant Qajar-era (1789 to 1925) edifice.

The two-story octagonal structure itself retains a lot of charm as seamlessly blends genuine Iranian architecture with the 19th-century European motifs.

It was originally constructed upon the orders of the 20th-century politician Ahmad Qavam better known as Qavam-ol-Saltaneh for his personal lodging. It is situated a short walk northward of the National Museum of Iran on Si-e Tir St.

ABU/MG