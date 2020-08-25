Ali Radmand tops at Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus Intl. Cartoon Contest

TEHRAN – Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest honored Iranian artists Ali Radmand with its first prize worth €1500, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The contest, which was organized by Iran’s Art Bureau in collaboration with the Health Ministry, announced the winners on Tuesday with a message released by the Health Minister Saeid Namaki.

Second prize worth €1000 went to Cau Gomez from Brazil, and third prize worth €500 was given to Stefaan Provijn from Belgium.

The winners were selected out of 47 finalists, 15 of whom were Iranians.

In addition, seven more participants were awarded with honorable mentions.

Taravat Niki, Soheil Mohammadi, Mahmud Azadnia, Sajjad Rafei, Mansureh Dehqani, Alireza Pakdel and Mahnaz Yazdani were the seven honorees.

The people’s choice award was given to Majid Amini.

About 2000 cartoons were showcased for 28 days on irancartoon.ir, which was visited by 1,340,000 people.

The book of the exhibit bearing over 430 cartoons has been published with an introduction by Health Minister Namaki.

Turkish cartoonist Eray Ozbek presided over the international jury, which was composed of cartoonists Spiro Radulovic from Serbia, Nikola Vorontsov from Russia, Liuyi Wang from China and Marcio Leite from Brazil.

The jury for the national section consisted of Mohammad-Hossein Nirumand, Bahram Azimi, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai and Salman Mohazzabieh.

Photo: A cartoon by Ali Radmand from Iran won first prize at Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest.

RM/MMS/YAW

