Majlis Library showcases rare manuscripts on Ashura in virtual exhibit 

TEHRAN – The Majlis Library, Museum and Documentation Center in Tehran has showcased a selection of rare manuscripts on Ashura in a virtual exhibit.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala as a result of their valiant stand against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

The collection is a great source for researchers and those interested in manuscripts on Ashura, the library said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Each day, pictures of one or two more manuscripts will be added to the exhibition, which can be found at www.ical.ir.

Photo: A rare manuscript on Ashura on view at a virtual exhibit launched by the Majlis Library, Museum and Documentation Center in Tehran.

