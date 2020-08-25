Intl. community will definitely counter U.S. snapback push: Rabiei

TEHRAN - Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the international community will definitely counter the United States’ illegal action in triggering the snapback mechanism to return all UN sanctions on Iran.

“The phrase snapback has not been mentioned in neither the JCPOA [the 2015 nuclear deal] nor the 2231 resolution of the Security Council,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He noted that the U.S. quit the nuclear deal and has no right to invoke the mechanism.

Russia's ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations warned on Tuesday against the U.S. move, saying it could only damage the credibility of the UN.

“Once again: US attempts to trigger snapback can damage the UNSC, including in the field of sanctions. So far UN sanctions sometimes were not fully implemented, but their validity wasn’t questioned. Snapback can change everything. Is that what U.S. wants to achieve? We don’t,” Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted.

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that the push will get nowhere and will only undermine the UN Security Council’s authority.

Last week, Washington officially informed the UN Security Council it is demanding the restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, insisting that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” UN sanctions even though U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal confirmed by the UN Security Council under the resolution 2231.

Other parties to the nuclear deal, including Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, have voiced strong opposition to Washington’s push for sanctions on Iran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that should the so-called snapback mechanism is triggered, Iran’s response will be “definitely decisive”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to any violation of Resolution 2231 and Barjam (the nuclear deal) will be carried out by [Iran’s] Supreme National Security Council, and this has been sent to the head of different countries in a previous letter,” Khatibzadeh said during his first official press briefing.

“Iran’s response will be definitely decisive,” he added, Mehr reported.

NA/PA