TEDPIX gains 68,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, went up 68,000 points to 1.718 million on Wednesday, IRIB reported.

The index, which had experienced a falling trend for more than two weeks, returned to the growth status on Tuesday.

It should be mentioned that TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in the past two weeks.

