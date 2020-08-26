Iran, Russia, Turkey slam Israeli attacks on Syria

TEHRAN — Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the three guarantors of a Syrian peace initiative, have denounced the Israeli military’s strikes on Syria as a violation of international law, undermining the sovereignty of Syria and its neighboring countries.

Delegations of the three countries made the remarks in a joint statement on Tuesday after consultations on the sidelines of the third meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

Israel frequently attacks military targets inside Syria in what is considered by observers as an attempt to prop up terrorist groups that have been suffering heavy defeats against Syrian government forces.

The Zionist regime seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 war and later annexed it. The Israeli move has never been recognized by the international community.

The trio said they condemned “the continuing Israeli military attacks in Syria in violation of international law and international humanitarian law and undermining the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring countries as well as endangering the stability and security in the region.”

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.

The statement said that Iran, Russia, and Turkey were determined to fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

The Astana guarantors agreed to continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate Daesh (ISIL), al-Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities associated with al-Qaeda or Daesh, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the UN Security Council, while ensuring the protection of the civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the international humanitarian law.

Another topic highlighted in the statement was Syria’s oil revenue, on which the three countries voiced their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of Syria's oil revenues, and “condemned the illegal oil deal between a U.S. licensed company and the illegitimate entity as part of its separatist agenda.”

The statement concluded that Turkey, Russia, and Iran were determined to hold the next international meeting on Syria in the Astana format as soon as possible.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey have been leading a peace initiative to bring the Syrian crisis to an end. The initiative is known as the Astana process, because Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan, formerly called Astana, originally hosted the meetings.

The Astana process has so far resulted in two agreements. The first deal was signed in Nur-Sultan, arranging for the creation of de-escalation zones across Syria, including in parts of Idlib.

The second deal was signed in the Russian resort city of Sochi, allowing Ankara to bring in a small number of forces to man the observation posts to reinforce de-escalation.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. However, the conflict has been winding down as the Syrian government reasserts control over parts formerly held by terrorist groups.

