Tajikistan Somoni exhibition honors more Iranian photographers

TEHRAN – More Iranian photographers have been honored at the 1st Somoni International Exhibition of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The exhibition was organized under the auspices of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) in six categories of Open Monochrome, Open Color, People, Landscape, Portrait and Travel.

In the Open Monochrome Section, Seyed Mohammad-Javad Sadri won the FIAP Ribbon for his photo “Azadi Square” while the FPC Trophy went to Seyed Shahabeddin Montazeri for his work “Reflection”.

By receiving the FIAP Ribbon for “Green Mask”, Ahmad Mohammad-Taqi Shirazi was the sole Iranian winner in the Open Color Section.

“Pain” by Fatemeh Hosseinaqai was awarded a FIAP Ribbon in the People Section, and “Hawramantakht” by Mohsen Mohamadkhani received a FIAP Gold Medal in the Landscape Section.



In the Travel Section, three photos by Iranian photographers were awarded. “Village Man” by Babak Mehrafshar and “Worship in the Light” by Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi received FIAP Ribbons, and the FPC Trophy went to Hadi Dehqanpur for “Muharram”.

The organizers announced in a report they published earlier that Iranian photographer Amin Mahdavi and Mehrzad Maqsudian won the FIAP Gold Medal and a FIAP Ribbon respectively in the Portrait Section.

The winners were announced on Sunday and the exhibition will open on October 28.

Photo: “Hawramantakht” by Iranian photographer Mohsen Mohamadkhani won the FIAP Gold Medal in the Landscape Section of the 1st Somoni International Exhibition of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

MMS/YAW