Shahr Khodro, Bakhtiarizadeh part way

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Shahr Khodro will not renew Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh’s contract for the new season of Iran Professional League (IPL).

The Mashhad based football club parted company with the 47-year-old coach who had been named as Shahr Khodro coach in mid-July until the end of the season.

Bakhtiarizadeh replaced Mojtaba Sarasiaei who stepped down from his role in Mashhad based football club.

Shahr Khodro goalkeeper Mehdi Rahmati, who was sacked by Bakhtiarizadeh two weeks ago, is a candidate to take charge of the team.

Under tutelage of Bakhtiarizadeh, Shahr Khodro came sixth in IPL table.

Shahr Khodro sit bottom of Group B in the AFC Champions League, where the team have lost their two previous matches.