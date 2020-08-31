AFC President offers condolences on passing of Serjik Teymourian

TEHRAN - Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has sent his condolences to the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and the family and friends of former Esteghlal midfielder Serjik Teymourian.

Teymourian passed away at the age of 46 on Saturday.

The AFC President said: “On behalf of the whole Asian football family, please accept my heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the passing of Serjik Teymourian.

“He will always be remembered for his passion for football and his contributions to the development of the game in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Asian football,” added Shaikh Salman.

Teymourian, the older brother of ex-national team player Andranik, was seriously injured in a car accident in July 2020 and was placed in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit at the Shohaday-e Tajrish Hospital in Tehran.

The defensive midfielder began his career with FC Ararat before featuring for Iranian giants Esteghlal and eventually sealed a move to German side, FSV Mainz 05 where he stayed for two seasons before retiring from the game.

The thoughts and prayers of the AFC and the rest of the Asian football community are with the loved ones and friends of Teymourian, FFIRI and the IR Iran football family during this difficult time.