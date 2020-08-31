Rouhani felicitates Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan on National Day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has felicitated Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan on their National Day, expressing willingness for enhanced ties with the two countries.

In a message to Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, Rouhani expressed congratulations to the Vietnamese people and government on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, hoping for increased cooperation between Iran and Vietnam.

He expressed the hope that Tehran-Hanoi ties would develop and deepen, especially with regard to the great capacities that exist.

The president also wished his Vietnamese counterpart health and success and the people of Vietnam prosperity.

Vietnam attained its independence on September 2, 1945, and since then the Vietnamese mark it as a national holiday across the country. The occasion commemorates President Ho Chi Minh reading the declarations of independence of Vietnam at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi.

In his message to Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Rouhani wished that bilateral relations would develop in all economic, political and cultural spheres, given the historical and cultural commonalities and in the light of joint efforts.

“I hope that given the historical and cultural commonalities between the two countries and in the light of joint efforts, we witness the increasing development of relations between the two countries in all economic, political and cultural spheres,” he noted.

“The efforts of the authorities of the two countries to identify and eliminate possible obstacles by using the capacities can be a great step in realizing the development of relations and providing more welfare and prosperity for our nations,” he added.

Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan is the main official holiday in the country. It is celebrated annually on August 31 which marks declaration of independence in 1991.

MH/PA