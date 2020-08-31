Masud Mehrabi, director of Iran’s most professional film magazine, dies at 66 

TEHRAN – Masud Mehrabi, the managing director of “Film”, Iran’s most professional Persian monthly journal on cinema, died of a heart attack on Monday morning, his friend Abbas Yari announced.

Mehrabi was 66. He was a film critic, writer and journalist.

He was also the writer of several cinematic books including “History of Iranian Cinema” and “Culture of Documentaries in Iranian Cinema”.

“History of Iranian Cinema”, which chronicles the history of Iran’s post-revolution cinema, soon became a bestseller after its publication in 1992.

Mehrabi had also collaborated with several magazines. He was also a cartoonist, whose works were showcased during several group and solo exhibits.

Photo: Masud Mehrabi in an undated photo.

