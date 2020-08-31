Historical structure of Mayamey restored

TEHRAN – The historical structure of the city of Mayamey in north-central Semnan province has been restored, a local tourism official has announced.

The restoration project involved repairing the flooring of the area, re-carpeting the damaged floorings, releasing the area around the old trees of the city, which have been inscribed on the national heritage list, and strengthening the area using cob material, Seyyed Mohammad Sadeq Razavian said on Monday.

Shah Abbasi and Mayamey historical caravanserais, Aqaian Mosque, Aqaian Mansion, Aqaian bathhouse, and Emarat cistern as well as some other historical sites located inside the city were also restored, the official added.



Some 58 historical monuments and aging structures of the city have been inscribed on the National Heritage list so far.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

ABU/MG

