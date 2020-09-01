TSE’s main index climbs 615% in a year

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, has risen 615 percent in a one-year period from the end of the fifth month in the past Iranian calendar year (August 20) until the beginning of the fifth month in this year, according to the data released by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

The ministry’s data show that the index, which had stood at 266,127 points at the end of the fifth month of the past year, closed at 1.904 million points in the beginning of this year’s fifth month, Tasnim news agency reported.

TEDPIX surpassed two million points on August 2, and through gaining 45,672 points it stood at 2.007 million, notching up another outstanding record in the current year.

The index had hit the record high of 1.5 million points on June 30, and then it climbed half a million points in just one month to hit the record high of two million.

Iranian capital market has experienced an unprecedented trend of growth in the current year.

Many factors have brought such prosperity for the capital market in the recent months, one of them is that this market is now more profitable compared to some other markets such as the markets of gold coin, foreign currency, and housing.

Such contributing factors have even brought the capital market to the frontline of success and flourishment during the coronavirus pandemic which have made damage to all economic sectors.

Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand has announced that the value of trades in Iran’s stock market has risen 625 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

He said, “We try to save the liquidity attracted by the capital market and lead it toward production and development.”

