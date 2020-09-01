Weekly worth of trades increases 32% at IME

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) increased 32 percent in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by the IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, more than 886,179 tons of commodities worth over 69 trillion rials (about $1.642 billion) were traded at the exchange in the past week, indicating also a 25-percent growth in the weight of traded commodities.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

MA/MA