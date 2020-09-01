Tax exemption on handicrafts remains in force

TEHRAN – The tax exemption on producers of handicrafts and hand-woven carpets that had been planned to be removed is still in place, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan announced on Monday, CHTN reported.

Eliminating the tax exemption for crafters was on agenda, but with great efforts of the tourism ministry and consultation with members of the parliament, the law remained in force, he added.

Last week, deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian said that the handicraft industry and related businesses across the country have suffered a loss of 19,000 billion rials (some $452 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mahmoudian, Iran globally ranks first in terms of having the topmost number of world cities [and villages] of handicrafts. “Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages.”

The Islamic Republic exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19), of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade through various provinces, according to data compiled by the ministry of tourism.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, based on data released by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones were exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

