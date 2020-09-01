According to PersianRestaurant.org, Fast food is a name for food that is made and presented to costumers in short time. It is usually made with preheated or precooked ingredients. The history of fast food goes back to ancient times. Something similar to the modern day fast food was originated in ancient Rome. The ancient Greeks used a special term “Thermopolium” to define this kind of food. There are many different types of Persian Restaurants in Missouri that come in all shapes and sizes and fast food is the most familiar restaurant to most people and due to its speed and convenience, fast food restaurants are typically chains.

Fast food restaurants are typically characterized by a relatively modest cost and the wide distribution of outlets. The quick-service environment is convenient for busy customers and foods can be eaten in a car, on a train, while walking or pretty much anywhere. Most of these restaurants are open late, and some are even open 24/7, including holidays. While the average restaurant needs about 5,000–6,000 square feet area, fast food restaurants typically operate under a smaller footprint of 3,000–4,000 square feet.

Missouri

The state of Missouri is located in the Midwestern United States and is the 21st largest state in terms of area. It shares a border with eight different states: Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Missouri was named after a tribe of Sioux Indians of the state called the Missouris. The word "Missouri" means "wooden canoe people" or "he of the big canoe."

The ice cream cone was invented at the Missouri World’s Fair in 1904 when an ice cream vendor ran out of cups and asked a waffle vendor to help by rolling up waffles to hold ice cream. The most powerful earthquake to strike the United States occurred in 1811, centered in New Madrid, Missouri. The quake shook more than one million square miles, and was felt as far as 1,000 miles away. The state is known as the Cave State. It has more than 6,000 caves. Missouri is home to the biggest mammal in North America, the American bison. Winston Churchill's famous "Iron Curtain" speech was delivered at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri in 1946.

Missouri cities

Major and important cities in Missouri consist of:

Boonville, Branson, Cape Girardeau, Carthage, Chillicothe, Clayton, Columbia, Excelsior Springs, Ferguson, Florissant, Fulton, Hannibal, Independence, Jefferson City, Joplin, Kansas City, Kirksville, Lamar, Lebanon, Lexington, Maryville, Mexico, Monett, Neosho, New Madrid, Rolla, Saint Charles, Saint Joseph, Saint Louis, Sainte Genevieve, Salem, Sedalia, Springfield, Warrensburg, West Plains.

Persian Restaurants in Missouri

Persian Restaurants in Missouri are known for their quality food, and great tasting food is a vital feature of a good restaurant. The menu in Persian Restaurants consists of high quality ingredients that cannot be found at many other restaurants. The atmosphere is also very pleasant and comfortable.

