“Alamdar” to go on stage in Tehran to raise funds for poor 

TEHRAN – The symphonic poem “Alamdar” will be performed at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall next week to raise funds for the poor across the country.

Iranian musical prodigy Puria Khadem is the composer of “Alamdar” (“The Standard-Bearer”), which is about Hazrat Abbas (AS), the brother of Imam Hussein (AS) and the standard-bearer of the Imam’s group in the Ashura battle in 680, during which the Imam and his companions were martyred.

Veteran actor Parviz Parastui is the producer of the performance, which will be conducted by Bardia Kiaras, the conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

Hossein Mosafer Astaneh or Hossein Parsai will direct the dramatic parts of the symphonic poem, which will be performed by a group of celebrated actors.

The performance will be staged in a collaboration between the Rudaki Foundation and the Khademin Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) Charity Organization, which is being handled by Olympic gold medalist wrestler Rasul Khadem who is Puria’s father.

More details about the performance and the exact date will be announced in the upcoming days.

Earlier in November 2015, the Tehran Symphonic Orchestra performed “Alamdar” under the baton of Ali Rahbari at Vahdat Hall.

“I believe this 16-year-old boy is a champion of music composition,” Rahbari said after the performance.

The composition was also performed the same year by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Rauf Abdullayev in Baku.

Photo: Maestro Ali Rahbari (R) introduces young composer Puria Khadem to the audience after conducting a performance of his “Alamdar” with the Tehran Symphonic Orchestra at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on November 26, 2015. (Honaronline/Farzan Qasemi)

