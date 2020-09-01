Oldenburg Intl. Film Festival picks “Untimely” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Puya Eshtehardi’s drama “Untimely” will be screened at the 27th “Untimely” by Iranian director Puya Eshtehardi. in Germany.

The film will be competing in the independent category of the event, which will take place in the northwestern German city of Oldenburg from September 16 to 20.

“Untimely” tells the story of Hamin, a young private who is doing his military service in a watchtower on the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Impatient for a day off to attend his sister’s wedding ceremony, he gets into a fight with his commander. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

The film has been screened in several international events and won awards, including the Best World Cinema Feature Award at the Kansas City FilmFest International in April.

Photo: “Untimely” by Iranian director Puya Eshtehardi.

