Persepolis star Torabi linked with Qatari teams
September 4, 2020 - 16:49
TEHRAN – Persepolis iconic midfielder Mehdi Torabi has been reportedly linked with a move to Qatari teams.
Torabi canceled his contract with Persepolis last week and is reportedly joining a Qatari club.
Local media have reported that he will join Al Duhail and some say Al Arabi is his destination.
Torabi played a key role last season, helping Persepolis to win Iran Professional League for the fourth time in a row.
