Persepolis star Torabi linked with Qatari teams

TEHRAN – Persepolis iconic midfielder Mehdi Torabi has been reportedly linked with a move to Qatari teams.

Torabi canceled his contract with Persepolis last week and is reportedly joining a Qatari club.

Local media have reported that he will join Al Duhail and some say Al Arabi is his destination.

Torabi played a key role last season, helping Persepolis to win Iran Professional League for the fourth time in a row.