Passenger car manufacturing up 20%

TEHRAN- Manufacturing of passenger cars in Iran has increased 20 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) compared to the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported.

As reported, among the major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, Iran Khodro accounted for the lion’s share of the production, while the company’s five-month output rose 39 percent year on year.

Three major carmakers manufactured 863,263 vehicles during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

During the previous year, IKCO manufactured 393,812 vehicles, of which 35,953 were produced in the last month Esfand (February 20-March 19).

Production by SAIPA stood at 363,379, of which 23,696 vehicles were manufactured during the last month.

Pars Khodro manufactured 106,072 cars during the past year. Production in Esfand reached 9,300 vehicles.

Iran has been following a program for supporting domestic manufacturing of auto parts since due to the U.S. sanctions the country’s automakers have been facing some problems in supplying their needed parts and equipment.

