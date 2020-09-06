Iran’s coronavirus cartoon contest holds awards ceremony

TEHRAN – Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest organized its awards ceremony in Tehran on Saturday evening.

Iranian cartoonist Ali Radmand, the top winner of the competition, received his award from Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman, the director of the Art Bureau, the main organizer of the event.

The foreign winners could not attend the ceremony due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The director of the bureau’s Visual Arts Office, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, said that their prizes will be sent to them.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dadman said that artists should help the people learn to adjust themselves to life with the coronavirus.

Radmand for his part said that he has tried to make people aware of the threat of coronavirus in his cartoons while he has also intended to bring smiles to their faces.

The organizers announced the winners of the contest, which was organized by Iran’s Art Bureau in collaboration with the Health Ministry on August 25.

Radmand won the first prize worth €1500. The Second prize worth €1000 went to Cau Gomez from Brazil and the third prize worth €500 was given to Stefaan Provijn from Belgium.

The winners were selected out of 47 finalists, 15 of whom were Iranians.

In addition, seven other participants were awarded honorable mentions.

Taravat Niki, Soheil Mohammadi, Mahmud Azadnia, Sajjad Rafei, Mansureh Dehqani, Alireza Pakdel and Mahnaz Yazdani were the seven honorees.

The people’s choice award was given to Majid Amini.

About 2000 cartoons were showcased for 28 days on irancartoon.ir, which was visited by 1,340,000 people.

The book for the exhibit bearing over 430 cartoons has been published with an introduction by Health Minister Namaki.

Turkish cartoonist Eray Ozbek presided over the international jury, which was composed of cartoonists Spiro Radulovic from Serbia, Nikola Vorontsov from Russia, Liuyi Wang from China and Marcio Leite from Brazil.

The jury for the national section consisted of Mohammad-Hossein Nirumand, Bahram Azimi, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai and Salman Mohazzabieh.

Photo: Cartoonist Ali Radmand (3rd L) accepts his prize during the awards ceremony of the We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest from Art Bureau director Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman (2nd L) and Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai (1st L) on September 5, 2020. (Art Bureau/Mohsen Seyyedi)

