Namjoo Motlagh named Esteghlal interim coach

TEHRAN – Majid Namjoo Motalagh has been appointed as Esteghlal football team interim coach.

Namjoo Motlagh was Farhad Majidi’s assistant and took charge of the team after Majidi’d resignation.

He will lead Esteghlal in Group A of the AFC Champions League.

Esteghlal, who sit third in the group, will meet the UAE’s Al Wahda, Al Shorta of Iraq and Saudi Arabian Al Ahli.

Ex-Werder Bremen coach Alexander Nouri has been reportedly nominated to lead Esteghlal in the new season of Iran Professional League.