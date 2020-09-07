Iraq not to allow foreign pilgrims for Arbaeen: ambassador

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi has said that Iraq will not allow foreign pilgrims to visit the country for the Arbaeen ceremony.

In an interview with IRNA published on Monday, he said that Iraq will not allow foreign pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gathering in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

This year Arbaeen falls on October 8.

NA/PA