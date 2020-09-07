History has shown Iranians do not give in to bullying: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that history has shown that the Iranians do not give in to bullying of a power.

Rouhani made the remarks during a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

“It has been for many years that the United States has been seeking to eliminate the Islamic Republic system and interfere in Iran’s internal affairs. In a miscalculation, Mr. Trump imagined he could bring the Islamic Republic’s system to knees in three months through imposing pressure and economic war on Iran,” Rouhani stated.

Rouhani added that Washington has become aware that it will achieve nothing by imposing sanctions on Iran.

However, Rouhani said, “The path is open for the United States whenever it decides to stop making mistakes and make up for its illegal actions and return to the 2231 resolution and the JCPOA.”

The president said Iran has been committed to international and multilateral agreements and will remain so.

Rouhani also urged the friendly and freedom-seeking countries not to keep silence against the U.S. illegal acts against Iran.

Elsewhere, the president called for expansion of relations between Iran and Switzerland in all areas.

Rouhani also said it is necessary to make the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) more active in the light of sanctions on Iran.

The president also called for cooperation in areas of science, health and environment between Iran and Switzerland.

Swiss FM says all countries must observe international rules

For his part, Foreign Minister Cassis described the relations “friendly” and “very good” and attached great importance to deepening ties.

Cassis said that Switzerland stands beside Iran in solving the problems, noting that the Swiss financial channel has been launched in this respect.

He also said that all the countries must be committed to international law.

Cassis has visited Iran to celebrate the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“All countries in the world should be assured that a strong legal system works in the world so that they can live in tranquility and that is why that all countries, especially powerful countries, should be fully committed to international rules and regulations.”

